- Police are searching for the man seen on video threatening another man with a knife and then beating him up before stealing his cell phone and $130.

In the video released by police, the man emerges from between two parked vehicles, circles the man with a knife in one hand, and tells his victim to "give me your money," according to cops.

The suspect then throws the 56-year-old man to the ground and repeatedly punches him.

The man was not stabbed.

The assault occurred in the area of Strickland Ave. and Avenue V in Brooklyn at about 11:30 p.m. on June 15.

Police described the suspect as black, approximately 6'0" tall, 185 lbs. He was last seen wearing black pants, a black knit cap, white t-shirt with a picture on the front, white sneakers and white gloves.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477).

The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM, on Twitter @NYPDTips or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577.

You can remain anonymous.