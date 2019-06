- A man was stabbed and killed outside a bodega in Manhattan nearly one year after a teen was stabbed and killed outside a bodega in the Bronx.

Mohammed Nasser Awawdah, 28, of New Rochelle, was stabbed in the chest in front of 201 Dyckman St. at around 10 p.m. Wednesday.

There was reportedly a confrontation between Awawhah and a group of men when he was stabbed.

Emergency personnel arrived and transported the victim to Columbia Presbyterian Hospital where he was pronounced dead. There were no arrests and the investigation was ongoing.

Earlier this week, five men were convicted in the stabbing death for Lesandro 'Junior' Guzman-Feliz on June 20, 2018.