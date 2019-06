- Police are looking for a man suspected of spray-painting anti-Muslim graffiti on the doors of a Brooklyn elementary school after-hours.

The New York Police Department released surveillance video late Tuesday of a suspect in the incident Sunday night.

It happened around 9 p.m. at P.S. 52 on East 29th Street, in the Sheepshead Bay area.

The school is near a mosque that faced years of neighborhood opposition over its construction.

It opened in 2016. Hate crimes investigators are working on the graffiti case.

The suspect is described by police as white, approximatley 60-years-old, 5'10" tall and about 220 lbs. He is partially bald and has a beard.

He was last seen wearing a grey T-shirt, dark blue pants, black sneakers and black headphones.

Anyone with information in regards to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477).). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM, on Twitter @NYPDTips or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577. You can remain anonymous.