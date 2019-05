- A family in California said it received a threatening letter urging them to move because the 'interracial family' was 'not welcome' in the community.

Mar Yu, 43, of Vaccaville shared the letter on Facebook.

In it, the anonymous writer said the "clock was ticking" for the family to vacate the home in "60 days."

Yu, originally of San Francisco and of Philippino and Chinese descent, is the homeowner along with his wife who is Mexican. They have five children. The family moved into the house in November.

"This is not the ghetto" was written in the letter Yu found in his mailbox Wednesday morning

He contacted the police who were investigating.

Vacaville police Lt. Mark Donaldson said the letter was “disturbing and disappointing and not representative of the community,” but it’s probably not a criminal violation, reported SFGate.com.

Yu said he's received an outpouring of support from neighbors and people online who have commented about the letter after he shared a copy on Facebook.

Yu wrote: "It’s 2019. This is what came in the mail sticking out my mailbox. I own my home so I can’t wait for them to contact the “Landlord.” I can’t believe this @#$% still happens."