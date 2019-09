- A man intentionally crashed a van into a storefront on Staten Island setting off a fire, said police.

The incident occurred at about 10:56 p.m. Sunday at 671 Bay St.

The man's ex-girlfriend lives in the same building as the store.

The driver was taken to Richmond University Hospital. He will be arrested upon release, added cops.

The fire was brought under control at about 11:32 p.m.