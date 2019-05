- Police in New York are looking for a group of seven teenagers who pepper-sprayed and robbed a man inside a Brooklyn subway station.

The 30-year-old victim was inside the mezzanine of the Ralph Avenue subway station in Bed–Stuy at 6:30 a.m. on May 18 when the suspects approached him and sprayed him with the chemical. They then dragged him up to the street where they stole $300 and his iPhone.

The victim was taken to the hospital for treatment and was listed in stable condition.

The NYPD released these suspect descriptions:

1: Female, black, 13 to 19 years old, last seen wearing a blue t-shirt, light ripped jeans, and cap.



2: Female, black, 13 to 19 years old, last seen wearing a red jacket and black pants, with a cap.



3: Female, black, 13 to 19 years old, blonde curly hair, last seen wearing black pants.



4: Male, black, 13 to 19 years old, last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt.



5: Male, black, 15 to 19 years old, last seen wearing a dark blue sweater with an American Flag.



6: Male, black, 13 to 17 years old.



7: Male, black, 13 to 19 years old, last seen wearing a gray t-shirt and dark pants.

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). Tips can also be submitted via the Crime Stoppers website at www.nypdcrimestoppers.com. Police say all calls are strictly confidential.