- The NYPD is looking for a man seen on video opening fire in the middle of a busy street in the Bronx.

The man discharged several rounds from a weapon before jumping into the rear of a Mercedes SUV.

The shocking incident occurred at about 8:13 a.m. on June 16 along Watson Ave.

The vehicle fled the scene southbound on Manor Ave.

There were no injuries reported.

The individual is described as a male who wore dark colored clothing. There's no description for the operator of the vehicle.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477).

The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM or on Twitter @NYPDTips.

You can remain anonymous.