Man knocked unconscious and robbed

- Police in New York are seeking help to identify a man wanted for a brutal robbery in the hallway of a Bronx apartment building.

The NYPD says it happened on Friday, October 26, at around 8 p.m. at 182 Street and Grand Concourse. The robber followed the 63 year-old man into his building and punched him in his face, causing him to lose consciousness. Upon falling, the individual took $40 out of the victim's pocket and left the building.

EMS took the victim to a hospital for treatment of a concussion and swollen eye.

Police say the man they are looking for is black, approximately 5'9", approximately 250 pounds and was last seen wearing a grey sweater with a blue stripe in the front, matching sweatpants, white sneakers, and a blue hat. He was also was carrying a red bag.



Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS. Police say that all calls are strictly confidential.