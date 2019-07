Police say a suspect in the killing of a 17-year-old girl in upstate New York posted pictures of her corpse online.

Authorities found the girl dead outside a vehicle Sunday in Utica, New York, along with a man who had serious injuries. Police say he was hospitalized but expected to survive.

Utica police Sgt. Michael Curley identified the homicide victim as teenager Bianca Devins and described the man as a suspect. Other media outlets identified the man as Brandon Andrew Clark.

Lt. Bryan Coromato says police are investigating the case as a murder and attempted suicide.

Investigators believe the man posted pictures of the girl's corpse online, where at least one of them was widely circulated. One showed the girl's body with a deep cut across her throat.

Her death has sparked a wave of attention and disgust online. Some online have urged others to stop circulating the images.

An Instargram post from a James Ward, who says he is the suspect's brother. He says he is stationed in Alaska and is being harassed online because of the killing.

He posted, "I'm deeply sorry something like this came from my family and my heart goes out for the family of the victim, but think about when his little sister and brothers find out what a disgusting thing he'd done, and get blamed for it. They're kids."

The only photos that should be posted online of Bianca Devins/Escty are the ones of her happy and alive. A 17 year old girl was brutally murdered, and all anyone is doing is posting photos of her with her throat slashed. Everyone mocking the situation is disgusting. RIP Bianca pic.twitter.com/VCRZeuAYC1 — J ☾ (@JacPetrova) July 15, 2019

With the Associated Press.