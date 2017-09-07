Cops: Man kills brother in fight over hogging internet bandwidth

A fight over internet devices ended with a 20-year-old Massachusetts man stabbing his older brother to death, police said.

Tim Record, of Leominster, pleaded not guilty Wednesday to the murder of his 23-year-old brother, Nathan.

Their mother called police Tuesday evening after her sons' argument over digital devices that overtaxed the home’s internet bandwidth turned bloody, WBZ reported.

Nathan allegedly punched Tim in the head, and retreated to his bedroom, authorities said. Tim got knives from the kitchen and plunged them into his brother’s chest, the station reported.

Nathan died at the UMass Health Alliance Hospital. Tim was arrested. He is being held without bail.

“I would say the family’s in mourning at this point, that‘s probably the best way to describe their situation. Very sad, very tragic,” Tim Record’s attorney, Blake Rubin, told reporters after his arraignment Wednesday.

The man’s next court appearance is scheduled for Oct. 6.