- In 1985, Ralph “Ricky” Birch and Shawn Henning were convicted for the murder of 65-year-old senior citizen Everett Carr, a crime the pair have always maintained they did not commit.

Three decades later, the pair are finally free men, after their convictions were vacated.

“I feel good, it’s about time, it’s been a long time coming,” said Birch as he exited prison.

The Connecticut Supreme Court found that the convictions of the pair, who were 17 and 18 years old, respectively, when they were arrested, were based in part on incorrect testimony from world-famous forensic expert Dr. Henry Lee.

Lee’s testimony focused on blood on a towel that turned out not to be blood, while DNA evidence later revealed that a third person had been at the scene of the crime, but that there was no DNA from Ricky and Shawn.

Birch’s attorney told FOX 5 NY that the men are now simply waiting to see if the state will attempt to re-try them.