- Police in New York City were investigating the death of a man in Central Park on Tuesday morning.

The NYPD says a man was found unconscious with head trauma near the Lasker pool in the area of E. 106th St. at around 10:30 a.m.

EMS responded but it was too late to save the man.

The medical examiner will determine the cause of death and police say the investigation is ongoing.

No other details were immediately released.