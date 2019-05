The NYPD is looking for the man who followed a woman into her apartment building in Brooklyn and robber her of her iPhone after threatening to shoot her. The NYPD is looking for the man who followed a woman into her apartment building in Brooklyn and robber her of her iPhone after threatening to shoot her.

- The NYPD wants to find the man seen on surveillance camera video following a woman into the lobby of her building in Brooklyn, grabbing her and stealing her iPhone.

The man threatened to shoot the woman, but no gun was visible, said police.

The frightening incident occurred in the area of East 17th Street and Albermarle Road at about 7:30 a.m. on May 24.

The suspect is described by police as black, approximately 5'11" and approximately 160lbs. He was last seen wearing a blue denim jacket, a black hooded sweatshirt, black sweatpants, and white sneakers.

