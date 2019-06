Police in Florida arrested a man after deputies noticed cocaine on his nose during a traffic stop.

Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office deputies say the man claimed the cocaine on his nose was not his.

Deptuies pulled over a car that Fabricio Tueros Jimenez, 20, was a passenger.

One of the deputies noticed the white powdery substance as cocaine.

Jimenez's nose was swabbed and a test reportedly yielded positive results for cocaine content.

Deputies located a backpack that contained 250 grams of Marijuana and 13 Xanax pills. A search of Jimenez yielded a small baggy of powder cocaine concealed on him.

Jimenez was arrested without incident, according to authorities. It was unknown if he had a lawyer.