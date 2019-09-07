Kempf, who is from New Zealand, was at the PortAventura World theme park last month and decided to take a ride on the Shambhala roller coaster.
While on the 80-mph ride, the camera on board captured the moment Kempt caught another riders cellphone barehanded. He returned the phone to its owner when the ride was over.
“He couldn’t believe it, he gave me a big hug,” Kempf told 1NewsNow.
Three people have been injured after a police car jumped the curb and crashed near a store in Brooklyn, authorities say.
The incident happened at around 9:45 p.m. at 52nd Street and 13th Avenue.
Two officers suffered minor injuries, along with at least one pedestrian.
Todd Phillips' dark comic book film "Joker" won the Golden Lion Award at the 76th Venice International Film Festival on Saturday and cemented its place as a legitimate contender for the rest of the awards season.
Jury president Lucretia Martel announced the winners of the prestigious award during a ceremony on the Lido. The Golden Lion previously put a spotlight on films that went on to be major awards season players, such as "Roma" and the film academy's 2018 best picture winner, "The Shape of Water."
"I want to thank Warner Bros. and DC for stepping out of their comfort zone and taking such a bold swing on me and this movie," Phillips said with star Joaquin Phoenix by his side on stage.
Dorian arrived on Canada's Atlantic coast Saturday with heavy rain and powerful winds, toppling a construction crane in Halifax and knocking out power for more than 300,000 people a day after the storm wreaked havoc on North Carolina's Outer Banks.
Residents of Nova Scotia braced for heavy rainfall and potential flooding along the coast, as officials in Halifax urged people to secure heavy objects that might become projectiles. Businesses were encouraged to close early.
"We do not want the citizens of Halifax roaming downtown as the water is coming in," said Erica Fleck, assistant chief of community risk reduction in Halifax, the provincial capital and home to 400,000 people.