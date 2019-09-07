< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. has become an instant social media legend.</p> <p>A video has gone viral of Kemp showing off his cat-like reflexes by catching a stranger's cellphone while riding a roller coaster in Spain.</p> <p><iframe allow="accelerometer; autoplay; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen="" frameborder="0" height="315" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/d6KNEe_2qDw" width="560">

Kempf, who is from New Zealand, was at the PortAventura World theme park last month and decided to take a ride on the Shambhala roller coaster.

While on the 80-mph ride, the camera on board captured the moment Kempt caught another riders cellphone barehanded. He returned the phone to its owner when the ride was over.

“He couldn’t believe it, he gave me a big hug,” Kempf told 1NewsNow.

