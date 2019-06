- Police in New York say they have arrested an elderly man wanted for trying to kidnap a young child in Queens.

A couple walking with their 10-year-old son in Woodside says the man grabbed the child and tried to pull him into a building. The parent pulled the child away.

No injuries were reported during the incident on Monday.

On Tuesday the NYPD announced the arrest of Sang Lee, 76, of Queens. He faces multiple charges including unlawful imprisonment. It was unclear if he had a lawyer.