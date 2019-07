- A homeless man was arrested after attempting to smash the front door of a day care center on Long Island.

Kevin Johnson, 40, screamed obscenities at the children outside the Learn and Play Day Care Center at 2163 Grand St. in Baldwin at about 2 p.m. on Tuesday.

When the teachers rushed the children inside, Johnson pulled the door and grabbed an orange construction cone to attempt to smash the front window, said Nassau County Police.

A teacher called 911 and Johnson fled on foot.

He was arrested a short time later.

Johnson was charged with burglary and seven counts of endangering the welfare of a child.

He was due in court for an arraignment on Wednesday in Hempstead.