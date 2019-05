- Police in New York are looking for a man who attacked another customer in the head with a drinking glass at a Manhattan sports bar.

It happed about 7 p.m. Friday at Gym Bar on 8th Ave. Police say the man hit the 56-year-old male victim on the head with a drinking glass following a verbal dispute. The victim suffered a laceration to the side of the head and EMS took him to Lenox Health Greenwich Village in stable condition.



The wanted by the NYPD is described as Hispanic, 25 to 30 years old, 5'8", with a Mohawk haircut. He was last seen wearing a dark-colored sweater, a light colored shirt, gray pants and black sneakers.



Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS. Police say that all calls are strictly confidential.

GYM Sportsbar describes itself as America's most popular gay sports bar. It has locations in New York, Los Angeles and Fort Lauderdale.