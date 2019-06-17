< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. </section> <section class="row-wrapper bg-blue-bar"> <div class="portlet-layout row" data-equalizer data-equalizer-mq="large-up"> <div class="portlet-column column large-8" id="column-2" data-equalizer-watch> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-2"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_101_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-asset-publisher " id="p_p_id_101_" > <span id="p_101"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div> <div class="asset-full-content default-asset-publisher no-title"> <div class="asset-content"> <div class="journal-content-article"> <!-- REGULAR STORY --> <script>(function(b,a){fox.videoPlayer=function(d,f,c,g){var e=this;this.loaded=false;this.config=f;this.modalId="#modal-magnify-video"+d;this.inModal=c;this.anvatoPlaylist=null;this.storyAnvatoPlayer=null;this.videosJson=JSON.parse(g);this.thumbsContainer=b("#"+d).siblings(".more-videos");this.thumbs=this.thumbsContainer.find("li > a");this.updateStyle=function(){if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer&&!c&&e.videosJson.length>1){var h=e.storyAnvatoPlayer.getCurrentSelected().id;if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer();e.setActiveThumb(e.thumbsContainer.find("[data-playlist-id="+h+"]"))}}else{return null}};this.setActiveThumb=function(h){e.thumbs.removeClass("active");h.addClass("active")};this.loadScript=function(){a.use("ep-fox-anvato-player",function(h){e.anvatoPlaylist=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlaylist(e.videosJson);e.storyAnvatoPlayer=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlayer(d,e.config,e.updateStyle,e.anvatoPlaylist);e.thumbs.on("click",function(n){var Man arrested for torching rabbi's home data-article-id="413058313" data-article-version="1.0">Man arrested for torching rabbi's home</h1> </header> <div class="social-share-v2design clearfix"> <ul id="social-share-413058313" class="social-share"> <li class="facebook"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="facebook" data-href="http://www.facebook.com/sharer.php?u="><i id='facebook' class="fa fa-facebook"></i></a></li> <li class="twitter"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="twitter" data-href="https://twitter.com/share?text=Man arrested for torching rabbi's home&url="><i class="fa fa-twitter"></i></a></li> <li class="email addthis_toolbox" data-href="http://www.fox5ny.com/news/man-arrested-for-torching-rabbi-s-home" data-title="Man arrested for torching rabbi's home" addthis:url="http://www.fox5ny.com/news/man-arrested-for-torching-rabbi-s-home" addthis:title="Man arrested for torching rabbi's home"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-413058313.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-413058313");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <figure class="story-media"> <div id="storyPlayer_413058313_413056607_101547"></div> <script>$(function(){var a=this;this.customFields=[{name:"dimension3",value:"WNYW"}];this.playerId="storyPlayer_413058313_413056607_101547";this.videosJson='[{"id":"413056607","video":"575190","title":"Arson%20at%20rabbi%27s%20home","caption":"A%20rabbi%27s%20home%20was%20destroyed%20by%20flames.","poster":"https%3A%2F%2Fmedia.fox5ny.com%2Fmedia.fox5ny.com%2Fphoto%2F2019%2F06%2F17%2FArson_at_rabbi_s_home_0_7404453_ver1.0_320_180.jpg","url":"https%3A%2F%2Fmcp-cdn-foxlocal-wnyw.storage.googleapis.com%2Fvideo%2Fvideo_studio%2F2019%2F06%2F17%2FArson_at_rabbi_s_home_575190_1800.mp4%3FExpires%3D1655381767%26KeyName%3Dmcpkey1%26Signature%3DQ8eeTDB-fVm8VdKvQBIGJ8Q6Tv0","plugins":{"dfp":{"adTagUrl":"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/wnyw/news&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox5ny.com%2Fnews%2Fman-arrested-for-torching-rabbi-s-home"}},"createDate":"Jun 17 2019 08:16AM EDT","customFields":[{"name":"dimension3","value":"WNYW"}]}]';this.config={autoplay:false,pInstance:"storyPlayer_413058313_413056607_101547",video:"575190",poster:"https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/17/Arson_at_rabbi_s_home_0_7404453_ver1.0_640_360.jpg",caption:"A%2520rabbi%2527s%2520home%2520was%2520destroyed%2520by%2520flames.",url:"https://mcp-cdn-foxlocal-wnyw.storage.googleapis.com/video/video_studio/2019/06/17/Arson_at_rabbi_s_home_575190_1800.mp4?Expires=1655381767&KeyName=mcpkey1&Signature=Q8eeTDB-fVm8VdKvQBIGJ8Q6Tv0",eventLabel:"Arson%20at%20rabbi%27s%20home-413056607",customFields:a.customFields};this.config.plugins={dfp:{adTagUrl:"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/wnyw/news&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox5ny.com%2Fnews%2Fman-arrested-for-torching-rabbi-s-home"}};this.config.companions=[{width:300,height:250,containers:["companions_div_1"]}];this.player=new Posted Jun 17 2019 08:30AM EDT
Video Posted Jun 17 2019 08:16AM EDT
Updated Jun 17 2019 08:49AM EDT no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-413058313-0"> <img src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""> </a> </figure> <figcaption> Matthew Karelefsky is seen in a photo from his Facebook page. </figcaption> <ul> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/17/rabbi-arson-suspect_1560774774530_7404602_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-413058313-0"> <img src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="rabbi-arson-suspect_1560774774530.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/17/rabbi-arson-suspect2_1560775290171_7404608_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-413058313-0"> <img src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="rabbi-arson-suspect2_1560775290171.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/17/Arson_at_rabbi_s_home_0_7404453_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-413058313-0"> <img src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="Arson_at_rabbi_s_home_0_20190617121609"> </a> </figure> </li> </ul> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-gallery-413058313-0" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <!-- begin: GALLERY --> <section class="mod-wrapper mod-media single mod-photo-gallery" data-ad-interval="10" data-ad-duration-seconds="5" data-ad-container-id="_101_MOD-WNYW_GALLERY_PAGE_GALLERY_MODULE_AD"> <div class="mod-content"> <div class="media-container"> <div class="owl-carousel wrapper-gallery owl-theme" style="opacity: 1; display: block;"> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/17/rabbi-arson-suspect_1560774774530_7404602_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="Matthew Karelefsky is seen in a photo from his Facebook page." title="rabbi-arson-suspect_1560774774530.jpg"/> <figcaption class="image-caption"> <div> </div> <a class="hide-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-minus"></i> ] Hide Caption</a> <a class="show-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-plus"></i> ] Show Caption</a> <p>Matthew <span class="wsc-spelling-problem" data-spelling-word="Karelefsky" data-wsc-lang="en_US">Karelefsky</span> is seen in a photo from his Facebook page.</p> </figcaption> </figure> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/17/rabbi-arson-suspect2_1560775290171_7404608_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="" title="rabbi-arson-suspect2_1560775290171.jpg"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo"> <img NEW YORK (FOX 5 NY) - A Pennsylvania man with a tattoo reminding himself to kill a rabbi has been arrested for allegedly setting the Brooklyn rabbi's home on fire. On Sunday, police arrested 41-year-old Matthew Karelefsky. He faces two counts of attempted murder and one count of arson in connection with the fire that left more than a dozen people hurt and damaged two other buildings in the Midwood neighborhood.

Police say that Karelefsky had a tattoo on his forearm stating "Never let go of the HATRED" and "KILL" the rabbi.

The rabbi in question is Rabbi Jonathan Max.

The New York Post reported that in social media posts from 2018, a person named Matthew Karelefsky claims that the rabbi molested him. Crews were on the scene of a house explosion in Ridgefield, New Jersey.

It happened at about 11:30 a.m. Monday in the Bergen County community. OWENSBORO, Ky. (AP) - Part of a bourbon warehouse in western Kentucky collapsed during a thunderstorm.

News outlets report the partial collapse of the O.Z. Tyler Distillery rickhouse was reported early Monday.

Master Distiller Jacob Call says around 20,000 barrels are stored at the location and it appears that about 4,000 were affected. MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico's government on Monday highlighted the weekend "rescue" of nearly 800 migrants packed into semi-trailers, calling the operation a message that authorities are getting serious about combatting human trafficking.

Foreign Affairs Secretary Marcelo Ebrard said more than 150 of the 785 migrants found inside the double trailers of four semis Saturday in the Gulf coast state of Veracruz were children.

"We can't allow human trafficking," Ebrard said, contending that for many years it was tolerated by Mexican officials. 