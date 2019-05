- The husband of a New York City daycare center owner repeatedly raped a young girl over a period of years, according to police.

The NYPD arrested Alberto Hernandez of the Bronx on Wednesday. They say he started raping the girl when she was just 6 years old.

His wife, Maria Cortez, owns the Maria Cortez Daycare Center on Heath Avenue in the Kingsbridge Heights neighborhood. Police say it is a licensed daycare center located in the family's apartment.

The girl, now 13, was sexually attacked over a period of four years, according to police.

Hernandez is charged with rape, criminal sex acts, and several other charges. It was unclear if he had a lawyer.