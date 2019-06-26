< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. <!-- REGULAR STORY --> Man accused of murdering Tinder date slashes own throat during trial 26 2019 07:18AM <div class="story-meta">
<div class="author-share">
</div>
<div class="meta">
<p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 26 2019 07:09AM EDT</span></p>
<p class="videoPostedDate-414795166"><strong>Video Posted</strong><span> Jun 26 2019 07:18AM EDT<span></p>
<p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 26 2019 07:24AM EDT</span></p>
</div>
</div> data-src="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/26/throat-slit_1561547623402_7445487_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/26/throat-slit_1561547623402_7445487_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/26/throat-slit_1561547623402_7445487_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/26/throat-slit_1561547623402_7445487_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/26/throat-slit_1561547623402_7445487_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-414795166-414796102" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/26/throat-slit_1561547623402_7445487_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/26/throat-slit_1561547623402_7445487_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/26/throat-slit_1561547623402_7445487_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/26/throat-slit_1561547623402_7445487_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/26/throat-slit_1561547623402_7445487_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> </div> <div id="relatedHeadlines-414795166" style="display: none;"> </div> <p>A man accused in the 2017 slaying of a Nebraska woman slashed his neck and A man accused in the 2017 slaying of a Nebraska woman slashed his neck and fell from a wheelchair during his murder trial.

52-year-old Aubrey Trail yelled "Bailey is innocent, and I curse you all" Monday before swiping something across his neck in the courtroom in Wilber, 35 miles southwest of Lincoln. Deputies rushed to help as Trail lay bleeding on the floor.

He was treated with stitches and released from a hospital, according to his lawyer.

The judge ordered the jury to return Tuesday morning. The trial resumed without Trail in court.

Authorities say Trail's had a stroke and two heart attacks since his arrest.

Saline County District Judge Vicky Johnson said Trail will be handcuffed for the remainder of the trial when he returns to court.

Trail and 25-year-old Bailey Boswell are charged with first-degree murder in the killing and dismemberment of 24-year-old Sydney Loofe. She disappeared after a Tinder date with Boswell in 2017. Her body was found nearly three weeks later. It was cut up and wrapped in trash bags.

Prosecutors say the pair planned Loofe's abduction and killing. A plaque behind the center field fence at Yankee Stadium was dedicated Tuesday night to commemorate the Stonewall Inn uprising 50 years ago, which sparked a pivotal rebellion in the LGBTQ ri" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Yankees unveil Stonewall Inn plaque in Monument Park</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Mike Fitzpatrick, AP Baseball Writer </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 25 2019 10:26PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 26 2019 12:21AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Monument Park has a new addition that celebrates diversity.</p><p>A plaque behind the center field fence at Yankee Stadium was dedicated Tuesday night to commemorate the Stonewall Inn uprising 50 years ago, which sparked a pivotal rebellion in the LGBTQ rights movement.</p><p>The marker was unveiled before New York played the Toronto Blue Jays. It is located on a wall alongside tablets honoring Jackie Robinson and Nelson Mandela for their work fighting prejudice, breaking barriers and creating equality.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/queens-district-attorney-caban-katz" title="Caban claims victory in primary for Queens district attorney" data-articleId="414773774" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/24/Queens_DA_Democratic_primary_0_7439449_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/24/Queens_DA_Democratic_primary_0_7439449_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/24/Queens_DA_Democratic_primary_0_7439449_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/24/Queens_DA_Democratic_primary_0_7439449_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/24/Queens_DA_Democratic_primary_0_7439449_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Caban claims victory in primary for Queens district attorney</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 26 2019 12:15AM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 26 2019 12:20AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Public defender Tiffany Caban claimed victory in the extremely close Democratic primary for Queens District Attorney.</p><p>Appearing before a raucous crowd of supporters on Tuesday night, Caban said, "They said we could not win. But we did it y'all."</p><p>Caban, the candidate favored by left-wing Democrats in New York City, held a small lead over Queens Borough President Melinda Katz, a seasoned politician who had the backing of the state's Democratic Party establishment.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/house-passes-emergency-funding-bill-for-migrant-care-crisis" title="House passes emergency funding bill for migrant care crisis" data-articleId="414790479" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.foxla.com/media.foxla.com/photo/2019/06/25/GettyImages-1155684453_1561518354890_7445069_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.foxla.com/media.foxla.com/photo/2019/06/25/GettyImages-1155684453_1561518354890_7445069_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.foxla.com/media.foxla.com/photo/2019/06/25/GettyImages-1155684453_1561518354890_7445069_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.foxla.com/media.foxla.com/photo/2019/06/25/GettyImages-1155684453_1561518354890_7445069_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.foxla.com/media.foxla.com/photo/2019/06/25/GettyImages-1155684453_1561518354890_7445069_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D-CA). (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>House passes emergency funding bill for migrant care crisis</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">ANDREW TAYLOR and ALAN FRAM, Associated Press </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 25 2019 11:03PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 26 2019 05:13AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>WASHINGTON (AP) - It took last-minute changes and a full-court press by top Democratic leaders, but the House passed with relative ease Tuesday a $4.5 billion emergency border aid package to care for thousands of migrant families and unaccompanied children detained after crossing the U.S.-Mexico border.</p><p>The bill passed along party lines after House Speaker Nancy Pelosi quelled a mini-revolt by progressives and Hispanic lawmakers who sought significant changes to the legislation. Yankees unveil Stonewall Inn plaque in Monument Park

Monument Park has a new addition that celebrates diversity.

A plaque behind the center field fence at Yankee Stadium was dedicated Tuesday night to commemorate the Stonewall Inn uprising 50 years ago, which sparked a pivotal rebellion in the LGBTQ rights movement.

The marker was unveiled before New York played the Toronto Blue Jays. It is located on a wall alongside tablets honoring Jackie Robinson and Nelson Mandela for their work fighting prejudice, breaking barriers and creating equality.

By Mike Fitzpatrick, AP Baseball Writer
Posted Jun 25 2019 10:26PM EDT
Updated Jun 26 2019 12:21AM EDT

---

Caban claims victory in primary for Queens district attorney

Public defender Tiffany Caban claimed victory in the extremely close Democratic primary for Queens District Attorney.

Appearing before a raucous crowd of supporters on Tuesday night, Caban said, "They said we could not win. But we did it y'all."

Caban, the candidate favored by left-wing Democrats in New York City, held a small lead over Queens Borough President Melinda Katz, a seasoned politician who had the backing of the state's Democratic Party establishment.

Posted Jun 26 2019 12:15AM EDT
Updated Jun 26 2019 12:20AM EDT

---

House passes emergency funding bill for migrant care crisis

WASHINGTON (AP) - It took last-minute changes and a full-court press by top Democratic leaders, but the House passed with relative ease Tuesday a $4.5 billion emergency border aid package to care for thousands of migrant families and unaccompanied children detained after crossing the U.S.-Mexico border.

The bill passed along party lines after House Speaker Nancy Pelosi quelled a mini-revolt by progressives and Hispanic lawmakers who sought significant changes to the legislation. New provisions added to the bill Tuesday were more modest than what those lawmakers had sought, but the urgent need for the funding - to prevent the humanitarian emergency on the border from turning into a debacle - appeared to outweigh any lingering concerns.

The 230-195 vote sets up a showdown with the Republican-led Senate, which may try instead to force Democrats to send Trump a different, and broadly bipartisan, companion measure in coming days as the chambers race to wrap up the must-do legislation by the end of the week.

By ANDREW TAYLOR and ALAN FRAM, Associated Press
Posted Jun 25 2019 11:03PM EDT
Updated Jun 26 2019 05:13AM EDT Trail's attorney says her death was an accident during a consensual sex fantasy.

Boswell awaits trial.

With the Associated Press id="article_10155_402970_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/yankees-monument-park-stonewall-inn-plaque" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/25/Yankees_unveil_Stonewall_Inn_plaque_0_7445021_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/25/Yankees_unveil_Stonewall_Inn_plaque_0_7445021_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/25/Yankees_unveil_Stonewall_Inn_plaque_0_7445021_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/25/Yankees_unveil_Stonewall_Inn_plaque_0_7445021_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/25/Yankees_unveil_Stonewall_Inn_plaque_0_7445021_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Yankees unveil Stonewall Inn plaque in Monument Park</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/queens-district-attorney-caban-katz" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/24/Queens_DA_Democratic_primary_0_7439449_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/24/Queens_DA_Democratic_primary_0_7439449_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/24/Queens_DA_Democratic_primary_0_7439449_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/24/Queens_DA_Democratic_primary_0_7439449_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/24/Queens_DA_Democratic_primary_0_7439449_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Caban claims victory in primary for Queens district attorney</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/house-passes-emergency-funding-bill-for-migrant-care-crisis" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.foxla.com/media.foxla.com/photo/2019/06/25/GettyImages-1155684453_1561518354890_7445069_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.foxla.com/media.foxla.com/photo/2019/06/25/GettyImages-1155684453_1561518354890_7445069_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.foxla.com/media.foxla.com/photo/2019/06/25/GettyImages-1155684453_1561518354890_7445069_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.foxla.com/media.foxla.com/photo/2019/06/25/GettyImages-1155684453_1561518354890_7445069_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.foxla.com/media.foxla.com/photo/2019/06/25/GettyImages-1155684453_1561518354890_7445069_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Speaker&#x20;of&#x20;the&#x20;House&#x20;Nancy&#x20;Pelosi&#x20;&#x28;D-CA&#x29;&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Photo&#x20;by&#x20;Chip&#x20;Somodevilla&#x2f;Getty&#x20;Images&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>House passes emergency funding bill for migrant care crisis</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/trump-warns-iran-that-any-attack-will-be-met-with-overwhelming-force-" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/25/GETTY-donald-trump_1561482337884_7441788_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/25/GETTY-donald-trump_1561482337884_7441788_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/25/GETTY-donald-trump_1561482337884_7441788_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/25/GETTY-donald-trump_1561482337884_7441788_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/25/GETTY-donald-trump_1561482337884_7441788_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="U&#x2e;S&#x2e;&#x20;President&#x20;Donald&#x20;Trump&#x20;speaks&#x20;after&#x20;signing&#x20;an&#x20;executive&#x20;order&#x20;imposing&#x20;new&#x20;sanctions&#x20;on&#x20;Iran&#x20;in&#x20;the&#x20;Oval&#x20;Office&#x20;at&#x20;the&#x20;White&#x20;House&#x20;on&#x20;June&#x20;24&#x2c;&#x20;2019&#x20;in&#x20;Washington&#x2c;&#x20;DC&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Mark&#x20;Wilson&#x2f;Getty&#x20;Images&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Trump warns Iran that any attack will be met with ‘overwhelming force'</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/weather/the-fox-5-weather-team-blog" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2018/01/17/weather-blog_1516204722749_4826317_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2018/01/17/weather-blog_1516204722749_4826317_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2018/01/17/weather-blog_1516204722749_4826317_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2018/01/17/weather-blog_1516204722749_4826317_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2018/01/17/weather-blog_1516204722749_4826317_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> 