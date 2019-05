- Police in New York are looking for a man who groped a little girl who was on her way to school.

The NYPD says it happened in Harlem on Friday at around 7:30 a.m. on a northbound M101 MTA bus. A 10-year-old girl was on the bus when the man grabbed her from behind on the buttocks.

The man then fled the bus on Amsterdam Avenue and West 146 Street.

The individual is described as Hispanic, approximately 45-years-old, 160-180 pounds, 5’9”, with salt and pepper hair. He was last seen wearing black jeans, a gray jacket and glasses.

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS.