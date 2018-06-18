< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. <!-- REGULAR STORY -->

<article>
<section id="story418711824" class="mod-wrapper mod-story story-infinite" data-template-id="STORY">
<header class="mod-header story-header">
<h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="418711824" data-article-version="1.0">Mail carrier delivered marijuana parcels to dealer</h1>
</header> h=e.storyAnvatoPlayer.getCurrentSelected().id;if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer();e.setActiveThumb(e.thumbsContainer.find("[data-playlist-id="+h+"]"))}}else{return null}};this.setActiveThumb=function(h){e.thumbs.removeClass("active");h.addClass("active")};this.loadScript=function(){a.use("ep-fox-anvato-player",function(h){e.anvatoPlaylist=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlaylist(e.videosJson);e.storyAnvatoPlayer=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlayer(d,e.config,e.updateStyle,e.anvatoPlaylist);e.thumbs.on("click",function(n){var m=b(this),i=m.data("playlist-idx");if(!m.hasClass("active")){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.setCurrentSelected(e.anvatoPlaylist.playlist[i]);e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay=true;e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer(e.anvatoPlaylist.playlist[i]);e.setActiveThumb(m);var l=e.config.pInstance.split("_")[1];var j=".videoPostedDate-"+l;var k=m.attr("data-video-posted-date");b(j).html("<strong>VIDEO POSTED:</strong> <aside class="mod-inline photo full">
<figure>
<figcaption>Dried marijuana (DEA)</figcaption>
</figure>
</aside>

<div class="story-meta">
<div class="meta">
<p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 17 2019 03:51PM EDT</span></p>
<p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 17 2019 03:52PM EDT</span></p>
</div>
</div> class="twitter"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="twitter" data-href="https://twitter.com/share?text=Mail carrier delivered marijuana parcels to dealer&url="><i class="fa fa-twitter"></i></a></li> <li class="email addthis_toolbox" data-href="http://www.fox5ny.com/news/mail-carrier-marijuana-conspiracy" data-title="Mail carrier delivered marijuana parcels to dealer" addthis:url="http://www.fox5ny.com/news/mail-carrier-marijuana-conspiracy" addthis:title="Mail carrier delivered marijuana parcels to dealer"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-418711824.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-418711824");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-418711824-341204180"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2018/06/18/marijuana-file-dea-1_1529352896359_5676582_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2018/06/18/marijuana-file-dea-1_1529352896359_5676582_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2018/06/18/marijuana-file-dea-1_1529352896359_5676582_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2018/06/18/marijuana-file-dea-1_1529352896359_5676582_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2018/06/18/marijuana-file-dea-1_1529352896359_5676582_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Dried marijuana (DEA)" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> <figcaption>Dried marijuana (DEA)</figcaption> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-418711824-341204180" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2018/06/18/marijuana-file-dea-1_1529352896359_5676582_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2018/06/18/marijuana-file-dea-1_1529352896359_5676582_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2018/06/18/marijuana-file-dea-1_1529352896359_5676582_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2018/06/18/marijuana-file-dea-1_1529352896359_5676582_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2018/06/18/marijuana-file-dea-1_1529352896359_5676582_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Dried marijuana (DEA)" /> </div> </div> </div> <figcaption>Dried marijuana (DEA)</figcaption> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 17 2019 03:51PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 17 2019 03:52PM EDT</span></p> </div> </div> <div id="story-container0" class="mod-content story-content" data-inline-taboola-align="center"> <div id="relatedHeadlines-418711824" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>NEWARK, N.J. (AP)</strong> - A postal service worker has been convicted of intercepting packages of marijuana and delivering them to a drug dealer in return for cash payments.</p> <p><a href="https://www.justice.gov/usao-nj/pr/newark-mail-carrier-convicted-conspiring-defraud-united-states"><strong>Fred Rivers was convicted Tuesday on a conspiracy count</strong></a> but acquitted of taking bribes, federal prosecutors said. The 47-year-old Newark man faces up to five years in prison when he is sentenced Oct. 29.</p> <p>Rivers was a mail carrier based at the Springfield postal station in Newark.</p> <p>Prosecutors said he accepted about $100 cash each time he delivered a package to the dealer between October 2016 and September 2017.</p> <p>The package labels contained false names but real addresses in Newark, and Rivers delivered the packages to the dealer in the station's employee parking lot. class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_402970_MOD-STORY_SNIPPET-WNYW_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY SNIPPET --> <section class="module mod-story-snippet"> <!-- usePageCategory:true pagePrimaryCategoryName:"News" pagePrimaryCategoryId:"402984" --> <header class="mod-header no_header_style"> <h3>More News Stories</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content"> <ul class="list media"> <li> <a href="/news/prosecutors-drop-groping-charges-against-kevin-spacey" title="Prosecutors drop groping charges against Kevin Spacey" data-articleId="418725784" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/17/getty_kevinspaceyfile_071719_1563396722353_7529874_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/17/getty_kevinspaceyfile_071719_1563396722353_7529874_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/17/getty_kevinspaceyfile_071719_1563396722353_7529874_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/17/getty_kevinspaceyfile_071719_1563396722353_7529874_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/17/getty_kevinspaceyfile_071719_1563396722353_7529874_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Kevin Spacey is shown in a Jan. 7, 2019, file photo at his arraignment hearing in Nantucket District Court in Nantucket, Massachusetts.&nbsp;(Photo by Nicole Harnishfeger-Pool/Getty Images)" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Prosecutors drop groping charges against Kevin Spacey</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 17 2019 04:52PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 17 2019 04:54PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Prosecutors dropped a case Wednesday accusing Kevin Spacey of groping a young man at a resort island bar in 2016, more than a week after the accuser refused to testify about a missing cellphone the defense says contains information that supports the actor's claims of innocence.</p><p>Spacey was charged with indecent assault and battery last year in the only criminal case that has been brought against the actor since his career collapsed amid a slew of sexual misconduct allegations. <li>
<a href="/news/rand-paul-911-victims-fund-bill" title="Sen. Rand Paul blocks bill on 9/11 victims fund" data-articleId="418707842" >
<h4>Sen. Rand Paul blocks bill on 9/11 victims fund</h4>
<div class="meta">
<p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 17 2019 03:24PM EDT</span></p>
<p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 17 2019 04:56PM EDT</span></p>
</div>
<div class="body-wrapper ">
<div class="body-content">
<p>Republican Sen. Rand Paul on Wednesday blocked a bipartisan bill that would ensure a victims' compensation fund related to the Sept. 11 attacks never runs out of money.</p><p>Paul objected to a request by Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, D-N.Y., to approve the bill by unanimous consent, which would fast-track approval.</p><p>Paul, R-Ky., questioned the bill's 70-year time frame and said any new spending should be offset by corresponding cuts. The government already faces a $22 trillion debt, a figure that grows every year, Paul said.</p>
</div>
</div>
</a>
</li>
</ul>
</div>
</section>
<!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> Rand Paul blocks bill on 9/11 victims fund" data-articleId="418707842" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/07/17/NOAA_WTC_GROUND_ZERO_AERIAL_2_071719_1563392461739_7529651_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/07/17/NOAA_WTC_GROUND_ZERO_AERIAL_2_071719_1563392461739_7529651_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/07/17/NOAA_WTC_GROUND_ZERO_AERIAL_2_071719_1563392461739_7529651_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/07/17/NOAA_WTC_GROUND_ZERO_AERIAL_2_071719_1563392461739_7529651_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/07/17/NOAA_WTC_GROUND_ZERO_AERIAL_2_071719_1563392461739_7529651_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="An aerial view of the destruction at the site of the World Trade Center, New York, N.Y., September 23, 2001. (NOAA)" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Sen. Rand Paul blocks bill on 9/11 victims fund</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 17 2019 03:24PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 17 2019 04:56PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Republican Sen. Rand Paul on Wednesday blocked a bipartisan bill that would ensure a victims' compensation fund related to the Sept. 11 attacks never runs out of money.</p><p>Paul objected to a request by Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, D-N.Y., to approve the bill by unanimous consent, which would fast-track approval.</p><p>Paul, R-Ky., questioned the bill's 70-year time frame and said any new spending should be offset by corresponding cuts. The government already faces a $22 trillion debt, a figure that grows every year, Paul said.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var f=this;if(!!f&&!!f.href&&!!f.dataset.articleid){e.event(c,d,f.dataset.articleid,null);if(f.target!=="_blank"){g.preventDefault();setTimeout(function(){window.location=f.href},500)}}})}})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_1607_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_1607"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_402970_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/one-giant-leap-for-mankind-the-everyday-things-we-gained-from-going-to-the-moon"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/17/apollo11_1563382342993_7529516_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Fifty years ago, Apollo 11 became the first spaceflight to land humans on the moon. Since then, the inventions made during this time have become part of our daily lives on Earth. (Credit: NASA)" title="apollo11-400801.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>‘One giant leap for mankind': The everyday things we gained from going to the moon</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/heat-wave-on-the-horizon-for-nyc-region"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/07/17/sun_1563382800425_7529517_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="sun_1563382800425.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Heat advisory issued for NYC; region expecting heat wave</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/5-years-since-the-death-of-eric-garner"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/07/16/Staten_Island_reacts_to_Garner_case_0_7527038_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Staten_Island_reacts_to_Garner_case_0_20190716213119"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>5 years since the death of Eric Garner</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/west-hollywood-approves-first-cannabis-cafe-in-the-country"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.foxla.com/media.foxla.com/photo/2019/07/16/West_Hollywood_gets_first_cannabis_cafe__0_7528676_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="West_Hollywood_gets_first_cannabis_cafe__0_20190717055926-407068"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>West Hollywood approves first cannabis cafe in the country</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light featured-footer"> <a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/video"> Watch more videos <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="column large-4" data-equalizer-watch> <div class="portlet-layout row collapse-mobile"> <div class="portlet-column column large-12" id="column-3"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-3"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_1293_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_1293"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_402970_MOD-AD-WNYW_MR_ONE_BASE_1.0"> <section id="article_10155_402970_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/hawthorne-man-charged-with-murder-in-drowning-deaths-of-his-2-autistic-sons" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.foxla.com/media.foxla.com/photo/2019/07/17/Hawthorne-man-charged-with-murder-in-drowning-deaths-of-his-2-autistic-sons_1563394127133_7529750_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.foxla.com/media.foxla.com/photo/2019/07/17/Hawthorne-man-charged-with-murder-in-drowning-deaths-of-his-2-autistic-sons_1563394127133_7529750_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.foxla.com/media.foxla.com/photo/2019/07/17/Hawthorne-man-charged-with-murder-in-drowning-deaths-of-his-2-autistic-sons_1563394127133_7529750_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.foxla.com/media.foxla.com/photo/2019/07/17/Hawthorne-man-charged-with-murder-in-drowning-deaths-of-his-2-autistic-sons_1563394127133_7529750_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.foxla.com/media.foxla.com/photo/2019/07/17/Hawthorne-man-charged-with-murder-in-drowning-deaths-of-his-2-autistic-sons_1563394127133_7529750_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Hawthorne man charged with murder in drowning deaths of his 2 autistic sons</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/mail-carrier-marijuana-conspiracy" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2018/06/18/marijuana-file-dea-1_1529352896359_5676582_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2018/06/18/marijuana-file-dea-1_1529352896359_5676582_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2018/06/18/marijuana-file-dea-1_1529352896359_5676582_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2018/06/18/marijuana-file-dea-1_1529352896359_5676582_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2018/06/18/marijuana-file-dea-1_1529352896359_5676582_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Dried&#x20;marijuana&#x20;&#x28;DEA&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Mail carrier delivered marijuana parcels to dealer</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/rand-paul-911-victims-fund-bill" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/07/17/NOAA_WTC_GROUND_ZERO_AERIAL_2_071719_1563392461739_7529651_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/07/17/NOAA_WTC_GROUND_ZERO_AERIAL_2_071719_1563392461739_7529651_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/07/17/NOAA_WTC_GROUND_ZERO_AERIAL_2_071719_1563392461739_7529651_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/07/17/NOAA_WTC_GROUND_ZERO_AERIAL_2_071719_1563392461739_7529651_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/07/17/NOAA_WTC_GROUND_ZERO_AERIAL_2_071719_1563392461739_7529651_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="An&#x20;aerial&#x20;view&#x20;of&#x20;the&#x20;destruction&#x20;at&#x20;the&#x20;site&#x20;of&#x20;the&#x20;World&#x20;Trade&#x20;Center&#x2c;&#x20;New&#x20;York&#x2c;&#x20;N&#x2e;Y&#x2e;&#x2c;&#x20;September&#x20;23&#x2c;&#x20;2001&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;NOAA&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Sen. Rand Paul blocks bill on 9/11 victims fund</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/having-problems-seeing-fox-5-" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2015/08/06/fox-5-studio_1438888379181_82129_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2015/08/06/fox-5-studio_1438888379181_82129_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2015/08/06/fox-5-studio_1438888379181_82129_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2015/08/06/fox-5-studio_1438888379181_82129_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2015/08/06/fox-5-studio_1438888379181_82129_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="The&#x20;studios&#x20;for&#x20;Fox&#x20;5&#x2f;WNYW&#x20;are&#x20;on&#x20;the&#x20;Upper&#x20;East&#x20;Side&#x20;of&#x20;Manhattan&#x2e;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Having problems seeing FOX 5?</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/ebola-global-health-emergency" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2015/10/09/ebola_1444400916440_328330_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2015/10/09/ebola_1444400916440_328330_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2015/10/09/ebola_1444400916440_328330_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2015/10/09/ebola_1444400916440_328330_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2015/10/09/ebola_1444400916440_328330_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Ebola outbreak in Congo declared a global health emergency</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div id="story-sticky-content-spacer"> <div id="story-sticky-content" class="portlet-column" id="column-4"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-4"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end 