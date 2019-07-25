< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Macy's plans to build an office tower above its Herald Square flagship store By Dana Arschin, FOX 5 NY
Posted Jul 25 2019 08:50PM EDT
Video Posted Jul 25 2019 08:08PM EDT
Updated Jul 26 2019 05:26AM EDT class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/07/25/Macy_s_office_tower_controversy_0_7549661_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/07/25/Macy_s_office_tower_controversy_0_7549661_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/07/25/Macy_s_office_tower_controversy_0_7549661_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/07/25/Macy_s_office_tower_controversy_0_7549661_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/07/25/Macy_s_office_tower_controversy_0_7549661_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-420328799-420323781" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/07/25/Macy_s_office_tower_controversy_0_7549661_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/07/25/Macy_s_office_tower_controversy_0_7549661_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/07/25/Macy_s_office_tower_controversy_0_7549661_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/07/25/Macy_s_office_tower_controversy_0_7549661_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/07/25/Macy_s_office_tower_controversy_0_7549661_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> </div> <div id="relatedHeadlines-420328799" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>NEW YORK (FOX 5 NY)</strong> - Macy's flagship location in Herald Square proudly boasts of being the world's largest store. It is the heart of Midtown. That's why Simeon Bankoff of the Historic Districts Council believes we don't need any additions here.</p><p>"Foot traffic, car traffic is already quite terrible," Bankoff said. "And Macy's itself is a historic building that deserves slightly better than having a large tower plunked on top of it."</p><p>Macy's has plans to build an 800-foot tower on top of its store and would rent out the space.</p><p>"…we believe the best way to unlock the store's underlying real estate value and promote economic activity in the area is to build a commercial office tower while continuing to operate this iconic store as our national flagship," the company said in a statement to FOX 5 NY.</p><p>There's no better location, according to Dan Biederman, the president of the 34th Street Partnership, a business improvement district.</p><p>"It's not destroying any green areas, it's in an area that's thoroughly urbanized already, it's on top of the biggest transit node in the country," Biederman said. "So that's where an office tower like that should be."</p><p>A Macy's spokesperson wanted to make clear these are just preliminary plans for now. The company still has to meet with local community groups and city officials before this project is approved. 5th NYPD suicide since June
Posted Jul 27 2019 11:10PM EDT
NEW YORK (AP) — Authorities say a New York City police sergeant has fatally shot himself in what was the city's fifth police suicide since June.

Police say the sergeant was found dead in his Staten Island home Saturday. His name was not immediately released.

Mayor Bill de Blasio said, "These tragedies cannot continue. We cannot lose any more of our officers." All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>5th NYPD suicide since June</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 27 2019 11:10PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>NEW YORK (AP) — Authorities say a New York City police sergeant has fatally shot himself in what was the city's fifth police suicide since June.</p><p>Police say the sergeant was found dead in his Staten Island home Saturday. His name was not immediately released.</p><p>Mayor Bill de Blasio said, "These tragedies cannot continue. We cannot lose any more of our officers." Man's death after New Jersey bar fight probed
Posted Jul 27 2019 07:50PM EDT
ELIZABETH, N.J. (AP) - Authorities are investigating the death of a man following an early morning altercation at a New Jersey bar.

Union County prosecutors said Elizabeth patrol units responded to an altercation at Ben's Bar shortly after 2 a.m. Saturday.

Prosecutors said 28-year-old Oscar Melara of Elizabeth, "having sustained injuries," was taken to Trinitas Regional Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Man's death after New Jersey bar fight probed</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 27 2019 07:50PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>ELIZABETH, N.J. (AP) - Authorities are investigating the death of a man following an early morning altercation at a New Jersey bar.</p><p>Union County prosecutors said Elizabeth patrol units responded to an altercation at Ben's Bar shortly after 2 a.m. Saturday.</p><p>Prosecutors said 28-year-old Oscar Melara of Elizabeth, "having sustained injuries," was taken to Trinitas Regional Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead. Girls are bearing the brunt of a rise in US cyberbullying
By Sally Ho, Associated Press
Posted Jul 26 2019 12:25AM EDT
Updated Jul 27 2019 07:48PM EDT
Rachel Whalen remembers feeling gutted in high school when a former friend would mock her online postings, threaten to unfollow or unfriend her on social media and post inside jokes about her to others online.

The cyberbullying was so distressing that Whalen said she contemplated suicide. Once she got help, she decided to limit her time on social media. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Girls are bearing the brunt of a rise in US cyberbullying</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Sally Ho, Associated Press </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 26 2019 12:25AM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 27 2019 07:48PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Rachel Whalen remembers feeling gutted in high school when a former friend would mock her online postings, threaten to unfollow or unfriend her on social media and post inside jokes about her to others online.</p><p>The cyberbullying was so distressing that Whalen said she contemplated suicide. Once she got help, she decided to limit her time on social media. 