Luke Perry attends the 2017 CW Upfront on May 18, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images) Luke Perry attends the 2017 CW Upfront on May 18, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)

- Actor Luke Perry has died, days after suffering a massive stroke while at home in Sherman Oaks, California, according to his publicist.

The 52-year-old had been hospitalized since the stroke last Wednesday.

TMZ reports that his children, fiance, ex-wife and mother, along with other relatives, were by his side when he passed away Monday morning at St. Joseph's Hospital in Burbank.

Publicist Arnold Robinson added that Perry's family appreciates the support and prayers that were offered since Perry was hospitalized.

Perry most recently played Archie's dad in the hit series, Riverdale. His big break was the role of Dylan McKay on Fox's teen drama "Beverly Hills, 90210".

Perry was born and raised in Ohio. He moved to Los Angeles shortly after high school to persue acting.

Perry's stroke came on the same day that FOX announced it was releasing a six-episode series featuring Perry's former castmates and set to air Summer 2019.

Perry was not part of the cast in the new series.