The NYPD is searching for a man who was aboard a Manhattan-bound 'L' train and placed his hand under a woman's dress and fondled her genital area.

Gian Verdelli , 67, was riding the train from Bedford Avenue at about 8:50 a.m. on June 26 when he fondled the 37-year-old woman, said police.

Both Verdelli and the victim got off the train at 1st Ave. and E. 14th St. where she took a photo of Verdelli.