- Police on Long Island arrested a woman who is accused of killing her 2-year-old twin daughters.

Police arrested 24-year-old Tenia Campbell at the Montauk County Park Third House Nature Center in East Hampton around 4:05 p.m. on Thursday.

Suffolk County Police say that woman called 911 at approximately 2:30 p.m. and told the operator her daughter, Tenia Campbell, was threatening to kill herself and her 2-year-old twin daughters.

Suffolk County Police Department, assisted by the New York State Police, Suffolk County Park Rangers, Southampton Town Police, and the East Hampton Town Police conducted a massive county wide search for her.

When East Hampton Town Police officers found Campbell took Campbell into custody and attempted life-saving efforts on her two children, who were in cardiac arrest.

The children, Jasmine and Jaida Campbell, were taken by Montauk Ambulance to Stony Brook Southampton Hospital but it was too late.

The Suffolk County Medical Examiner will perform autopsies.

Campbell, 24, of Medford, was transported to East Hampton Town Police Headquarters and charged by Suffolk County Homicide Squad detectives with two counts of murder.

She was expected to be arraigned on Friday. It was unclear if she had a lawyer.