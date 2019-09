- Daniel Quinteros, a six-month-old baby that was the subject of an Amber Alert on Wednesday has been located unharmed and brought home to his mother.

Daniel was taken by his father Bryan Quinteros without permission in Deer Park after a physical altercation with the baby’s mother at approximately 2:30 p.m. at Tanger Outlets. Quinteros allegedly took the baby and threatened not to bring him back.

Police have not yet located Bryan Quinteros.