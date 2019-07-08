< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. <!-- begin: STORY --> <div id="infinite-scroll-stories" class="v2design-story-infinite"> <div id="story-loading"> <img src="http://www.fox5ny.com/fox-main-theme/images/loading.gif" /> </div> <article> <section id="story416929608" class="mod-wrapper mod-story story-infinite" data-template-id="STORY"> <header class="mod-header story-header"> <h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="416929608" data-article-version="1.0">Sensors will let gas company selectively shut off service in Long Beach</h1> </header> <ul id="social-share-416929608" class="social-share"> <li class="facebook"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="facebook" data-href="http://www.facebook.com/sharer.php?u="><i id='facebook' class="fa fa-facebook"></i></a></li> <li class="twitter"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="twitter" data-href="https://twitter.com/share?text=Sensors will let gas company selectively shut off service in Long Beach&url="><i class="fa fa-twitter"></i></a></li> <li class="email addthis_toolbox" data-href="http://www.fox5ny.com/news/long-beach-gas-company-sensors" data-title="Sensors will let gas company selectively shut off service in Long Beach" addthis:url="http://www.fox5ny.com/news/long-beach-gas-company-sensors" addthis:title="Sensors will let gas company selectively shut off service in Long Beach"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> <div class="author">By <a href="mailto:?body=http://www.fox5ny.com/news/long-beach-gas-company-sensors">Briella Tomassetti, FOX 5 NY </a> </div> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 08 2019 05:41PM EDT</span></p> <p class="videoPostedDate-416929608"><strong>Video Posted</strong><span> Jul 08 2019 05:37PM EDT<span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 08 2019 05:42PM EDT</span></p> </div> </div> class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/07/08/Sensors_on_utility_poles_0_7488471_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/07/08/Sensors_on_utility_poles_0_7488471_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/07/08/Sensors_on_utility_poles_0_7488471_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/07/08/Sensors_on_utility_poles_0_7488471_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/07/08/Sensors_on_utility_poles_0_7488471_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-416929608-416928514" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/07/08/Sensors_on_utility_poles_0_7488471_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/07/08/Sensors_on_utility_poles_0_7488471_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/07/08/Sensors_on_utility_poles_0_7488471_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/07/08/Sensors_on_utility_poles_0_7488471_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/07/08/Sensors_on_utility_poles_0_7488471_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> </div> <div id="relatedHeadlines-416929608" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>LONG BEACH, N.Y (FOX 5 NY)</strong> - In a 4-0 vote, the Long Beach City Council passed a resolution to install sensors on city-owned utility poles. The sensors will allow National Grid to remotely shut off gas service during major flood events.</p> <p>"There are 9,500 gas services in the city of Long Beach—homes that have gas," Deputy Commissioner of Public Works Joe Febrizio said.</p> <p>The initiative will place wireless routers on 11 city-owned utility poles to be activated in the case of an emergency. The new sensors would prevent entire neighborhoods from losing service, and instead, allow National Grid to shut off the gas house by house in the most susceptible flood zones.</p> <p>"Now, you'll be able to actually isolate it so instead of shutting down 9,000 homes, maybe you can shut off a block," Febrizio said. Also, the mayor says drivers and bicyclists can expect the vision zero crackdown to continue." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>NYPD: Overall crime down but shootings spike in first half of 2019</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Lisa Evers, FOX 5 NY </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 08 2019 07:26PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Summer is underway and, so far, the NYPD says it could be the safest one yet—as long as a rise in shootings doesn't become a permanent trend.</p><p>Mayor Bill de Blasio, Commissioner James O'Neill, and top police brass held their monthly briefing on the city's crime trends. Their report was mostly positive.</p><p>"Overall, citywide crime for the first six months of the year is down 5.4%," Chief of Department Terence Monahan said. "That's 2,470 less crimes compared to the first six months of 2018."</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/usa-vs-netherlands-womens-world-cup-final-garners-larger-audience-than-2018-mens-world-cup-final" title="USA vs Netherlands: Women's World Cup final garners larger audience than 2018 men's World Cup final" data-articleId="416949183" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/08/Women_s_World_Cup_final_becomes_3rd_most_0_7489606_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/08/Women_s_World_Cup_final_becomes_3rd_most_0_7489606_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/08/Women_s_World_Cup_final_becomes_3rd_most_0_7489606_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/08/Women_s_World_Cup_final_becomes_3rd_most_0_7489606_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/08/Women_s_World_Cup_final_becomes_3rd_most_0_7489606_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="The Women's World Cup final, which featured the USWNT beating the Netherlands 2-0, became the third most-watched WWC game in its history as well as garnered more viewers than last year's men's World Cup final." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>USA vs Netherlands: Women's World Cup final garners larger audience than 2018 men's World Cup final</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Gabrielle Moreira </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 08 2019 04:44PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 08 2019 07:00PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>The Women’s World Cup final that featured the U.S. beating the Netherlands 2-0 on Sunday had a larger viewing audience than the 2018 men’s World Cup final.</p><p>While it did not break the record for the most-watched Women’s World Cup game, it did bring in 20 percent more viewers than last year’s final in which the men’s French and Croatian teams battled it out on the pitch.</p><p>RELATED: Strong defense, pair of goals lift USWNT to 4th World Cup title</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/disney-recalls-forky-plush-due-to-choking-hazard" title="Disney recalls Forky plush due to choking hazard" data-articleId="416943224" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2019/07/08/ForkyRecall_1562625470782_7488499_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2019/07/08/ForkyRecall_1562625470782_7488499_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2019/07/08/ForkyRecall_1562625470782_7488499_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2019/07/08/ForkyRecall_1562625470782_7488499_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2019/07/08/ForkyRecall_1562625470782_7488499_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="(Courtesy of the Consumer Product Safety Commission)" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Disney recalls Forky plush due to choking hazard</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Elizabeth Evans, FOX 7 Austin</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 08 2019 06:39PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 08 2019 06:42PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Disney has recalled their 11" Forky plush toy due to a potential choking hazard.</p><p>According to the recall posted Monday , the "googly" plastic eyes can detach from the toy, posing a choking hazard to young children. No injuries have been reported so far.</p><p>The plush toy is based on the Forky character in Disney Pixar's "Toy Story 4," and, according to the recall, around 80,000 units in the US and about 650 in Canada were sold in Disney Stores nationwide, Disney Theme Parks, online and through the Disney store on Amazon Marketplace from April until June 2019 for about $20.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var f=this;if(!!f&&!!f.href&&!!f.dataset.articleid){e.event(c,d,f.dataset.articleid,null);if(f.target!=="_blank"){g.preventDefault();setTimeout(function(){window.location=f.href},500)}}})}})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_1607_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_1607"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_402970_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/nypd-crime-stats-shootings-2019"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/07/08/NYC_crime_stats_0_7489422_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="NYC_crime_stats_0_20190708220334"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>NYPD: Overall crime down but shootings spike in first half of 2019</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/usa-vs-netherlands-womens-world-cup-final-garners-larger-audience-than-2018-mens-world-cup-final"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/08/getty_uswntwwctrophy_070819_1562618700535_7488288_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="The U.S. Women's National Team celebrated their fourth World Cup title at the end of the 2019 Women's World Cup final game in France. (Photo by Maja Hitij/Getty Images)" title="getty_uswntwwctrophy_070819-400801.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>USA vs Netherlands: Women's World Cup final garners larger audience than 2018 men's World Cup final</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/newlyweds-100-and-102-find-love-after-meeting-at-senior-living-facility"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/08/John%20and%20Phyllis%20Cook%2016x9_1562623310707.jpg_7489421_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="John and Phyllis Cook, 100 and 102, are pictured in an image shared by Kingston Residence of Sylvania, a senior living facility located just outside of Toledo. (Photo credit: Kingston Residence of Sylvania)" title="John and Phyllis Cook 16x9_1562623310707.jpg-400801.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Newlyweds, 100 and 102, find love after meeting at senior living facility</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/facebook-instant/these-are-the-24-candidates-running-for-president-in-2020"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/04/25/2020%20candidates%20banner_1556238129012.jpg_7173483_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="2020 Presidential hopefuls Kamala Harris, Donald Trump, and Pete Buttigieg. (Photos by Drew Angerer/Spencer Platt/Getty Images)" title="2020 candidates banner_1556238129012-400801.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>These are the 26 candidates running for president in 2020</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light featured-footer"> <a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/video"> Watch more videos <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="column large-4" data-equalizer-watch> <div class="portlet-layout row collapse-mobile"> <div class="portlet-column column large-12" id="column-3"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-3"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_1293_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_1293"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div id="article_10155_402970_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/usa-vs-netherlands-womens-world-cup-final-garners-larger-audience-than-2018-mens-world-cup-final" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/08/getty_uswntwwctrophy_070819_1562618700535_7488288_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/08/getty_uswntwwctrophy_070819_1562618700535_7488288_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/08/getty_uswntwwctrophy_070819_1562618700535_7488288_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/08/getty_uswntwwctrophy_070819_1562618700535_7488288_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/08/getty_uswntwwctrophy_070819_1562618700535_7488288_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="The&#x20;U&#x2e;S&#x2e;&#x20;Women&#x26;&#x23;39&#x3b;s&#x20;National&#x20;Team&#x20;celebrated&#x20;their&#x20;fourth&#x20;World&#x20;Cup&#x20;title&#x20;at&#x20;the&#x20;end&#x20;of&#x20;the&#x20;2019&#x20;Women&#x26;&#x23;39&#x3b;s&#x20;World&#x20;Cup&#x20;final&#x20;game&#x20;in&#x20;France&#x2e;&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;&#x28;Photo&#x20;by&#x20;Maja&#x20;Hitij&#x2f;Getty&#x20;Images&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>USA vs Netherlands: Women's World Cup final garners larger audience than 2018 men's World Cup final</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/disney-recalls-forky-plush-due-to-choking-hazard" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2019/07/08/ForkyRecall_1562625470782_7488499_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2019/07/08/ForkyRecall_1562625470782_7488499_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2019/07/08/ForkyRecall_1562625470782_7488499_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2019/07/08/ForkyRecall_1562625470782_7488499_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2019/07/08/ForkyRecall_1562625470782_7488499_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="&#x28;Courtesy&#x20;of&#x20;the&#x20;Consumer&#x20;Product&#x20;Safety&#x20;Commission&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Disney recalls Forky plush due to choking hazard</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/newlyweds-100-and-102-find-love-after-meeting-at-senior-living-facility" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/08/John%20and%20Phyllis%20Cook%2016x9_1562623310707.jpg_7489421_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/08/John%20and%20Phyllis%20Cook%2016x9_1562623310707.jpg_7489421_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/08/John%20and%20Phyllis%20Cook%2016x9_1562623310707.jpg_7489421_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/08/John%20and%20Phyllis%20Cook%2016x9_1562623310707.jpg_7489421_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/08/John%20and%20Phyllis%20Cook%2016x9_1562623310707.jpg_7489421_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="John&#x20;and&#x20;Phyllis&#x20;Cook&#x2c;&#x20;100&#x20;and&#x20;102&#x2c;&#x20;are&#x20;pictured&#x20;in&#x20;an&#x20;image&#x20;shared&#x20;by&#x20;Kingston&#x20;Residence&#x20;of&#x20;Sylvania&#x2c;&#x20;a&#x20;senior&#x20;living&#x20;facility&#x20;located&#x20;just&#x20;outside&#x20;of&#x20;Toledo&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Photo&#x20;credit&#x3a;&#x20;Kingston&#x20;Residence&#x20;of&#x20;Sylvania&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Newlyweds, 100 and 102, find love after meeting at senior living facility</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/instagram-is-rolling-out-two-features-to-curb-online-bullying" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/07/08/Instagram%20-%20comment%20warning_1562621856421.jpg_7489130_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/07/08/Instagram%20-%20comment%20warning_1562621856421.jpg_7489130_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/07/08/Instagram%20-%20comment%20warning_1562621856421.jpg_7489130_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/07/08/Instagram%20-%20comment%20warning_1562621856421.jpg_7489130_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/07/08/Instagram%20-%20comment%20warning_1562621856421.jpg_7489130_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Instagram&#x20;is&#x20;rolling&#x20;out&#x20;a&#x20;couple&#x20;of&#x20;features&#x2c;&#x20;one&#x20;of&#x20;which&#x20;uses&#x20;artificial&#x20;intelligence&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;to&#x20;curb&#x20;bullying&#x20;on&#x20;its&#x20;platform&#x2e;&#x20;Photo&#x3a;&#x20;Instagram&#x2e;&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Instagram is rolling out two features to curb online bullying</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/facebook-instant/these-are-the-24-candidates-running-for-president-in-2020" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/04/25/2020%20candidates%20banner_1556238129012.jpg_7173483_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/04/25/2020%20candidates%20banner_1556238129012.jpg_7173483_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/04/25/2020%20candidates%20banner_1556238129012.jpg_7173483_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/04/25/2020%20candidates%20banner_1556238129012.jpg_7173483_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/04/25/2020%20candidates%20banner_1556238129012.jpg_7173483_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="2020&#x20;Presidential&#x20;hopefuls&#x20;Kamala&#x20;Harris&#x2c;&#x20;Donald&#x20;Trump&#x2c;&#x20;and&#x20;Pete&#x20;Buttigieg&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Photos&#x20;by&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;Drew&#x20;Angerer&#x2f;Spencer&#x20;Platt&#x2f;Getty&#x20;Images&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>These are the 26 candidates running for president in 2020</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a 