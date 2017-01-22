Long Island hunters rescued from capsized boat

MOUNT SINAI, N.Y. (AP) - Three duck hunters on Long Island were rescued after their small boat capsized in Mount Sinai Harbor.

Suffolk County police say the hunters were about 200 yards offshore on the north shore of Long Island when their vessel started taking on water and capsized just after 9 a.m. Sunday.

The hunters clung to the overturned boat and one of them called 911 on his cellphone.

Police, fire and Coast Guard rescuers responded to the scene and pulled them from the water.

The three hunters, including two teenagers, were hospitalized for treatment of exposure and hypothermia.

Copyright 2016. The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.