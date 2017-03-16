Device found in suspicious bag at bus terminal

Related Stories

- A Jersey City man was arrested after Port Authority Police say a suitcase he left unattended at the Port Authority Bus Terminal contained a device that is being tested to see if it is explosive.

Port Authority Police responded to a report of a suspicious package Wednesday at about 5:18 p.m. at the Deli Plus located in the terminal's South Wing.

A K-9 unit checked the bag and cleared it.

When police looked inside, they found a knife, bolt cutters, screw drivers and a possible improvised explosive device later identified as a possible "flash bang grenade" inside the bag, according to police.

The NYPD Bomb Squad was called in and removed the device for further analysis.

At about 8 p.m., Arsenio B. Mason, 38, returned to the restaurant to retrieve the bag. Police arrested him and transferred Mason to Manhattan Central Booking.

On Thursday, Mason, who reportedly is a fugitive in California after violating parole, was charged with reckless endangerment, criminal possession of a weapon, possession of burglary tools and criminal possession of a controlled substance.

A judge set bail at $500,000 but remanded him due to an outstanding warrant, reported the NY Post.