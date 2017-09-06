Cops: Man tied to cinder block was son of mafia associate

NEW YORK (AP) - The NYPD says a man whose body was found tied to a cinder block and floating by a dock in New York City over the weekend has been identified as the son of a mafia associate.

Police identified 35-year-old Carmine Carini through fingerprints, saying they are still trying to determine why he was killed. Robert Boyce, the police chief of detectives, said at a Tuesday press conference Carini's father had the ties to organized crime- not the son.

Carini was released from prison in 2015 after serving time for a robbery conviction. Boyce says investigators do not know yet if the man's death is linked to his previous convictions. Carini's father declined comment on Tuesday. His sister, Annie Carini, says the family is pained by coverage of her nephew's death.