Protesters block 5th Avenue outside NYC's Trump Tower

NEW YORK (AP) - Police have handcuffed and removed over a dozen immigration activists who briefly blocked Fifth Avenue in Manhattan in front of Trump Tower.

The protest Tuesday began with a march down the avenue and grew to about 400 people.

Some protesters cried as they held hands during a sit-in on the pavement.

Others stood on the sidelines, chanting loudly and waving signs. They yelled "undocumented - unafraid."

The Trump administration has announced that it will wind down a program protecting young immigrants from deportation.

Attorney General Jeff Sessions says the Trump administration is urging Congress to find an alternate way to protect young immigrants brought into the country illegally as children.