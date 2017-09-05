Human body found in plastic trash bag on street

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) - New Jersey police say a human body was discovered in a plastic trash bag Monday night.

A witness alerted authorities about the bag in southern Trenton around 4:45 p.m. Monday. Police responded and confirmed there was a body in the bag and alerted homicide detectives.

Police spokesman Lt. Stephen Varn say it was not immediately known if the body was male or female. The Mercer County Prosecutor's Office's Homicide Task Force is investigating.