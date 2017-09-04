Sergeant barricaded inside hotel kills self

SOUTHBURY, Conn. (AP) - Authorities say a Connecticut police sergeant is dead from a self-inflicted injury after he barricaded himself inside a hotel room while police attempted to make contact from outside.

State police say the hourslong impasse between 38-year-old Drew Carlson and officers began shortly after noon Sunday in Southbury. Officers had responded to the Wyndham Hotel for a well-being check.

Police say officers gained entry to Carlson's room sometime around 7 p.m. and found him dead of a self-inflicted wound.

Danbury police confirmed that Carlson was a sergeant at the Danbury Police Department. He started working there in April 2004.