NYPD officer accidentally shoots US marshal

NEW YORK (AP) - A New York City police officer hunting for a fugitive in Jersey City, New Jersey, has accidentally shot a U.S. marshal in the foot while firing on a dog.

According to a police report, the officer from the warrants task force was with members of a fugitive task force looking for a man wanted on felony charges at about 6:45 a.m. Thursday.

As they breached the door where they believed the man was hiding, a dog jumped out at them. The officer fired five times, striking the marshal. Police say he will recover.

The suspect was taken into custody.