3 injured in 2 separate shootings in Brooklyn

NEW YORK (AP) - Police in New York City are investigating two separate shootings that injured three people.

Police say the shootings occurred Wednesday afternoon in the East New York section of Brooklyn.

According to police, a 16-year-old boy, who suffered wounds to the torso and neck, and a 45-year-old woman, who was shot in the leg, were injured in the first shooting. A 27-year-old man was shot in the groin in the second shooting.

The boy was taken to a hospital where he is listed in critical condition. The woman was treated at a hospital and is in stable condition. The 27-year-old man is hospitalized in serious but stable condition.

Police don't believe the shootings are related. They continue to investigate.