Man plunges into sinkhole on Brooklyn street

NEW YORK (AP) - New York City firefighters were called to rescue a man whose leg became trapped in a sinkhole that formed in a crosswalk.

The incident happened in the Bedford-Stuyvesant section of Brooklyn Tuesday morning. Stephen Suarez says he was returning to work after finishing a delivery when his right leg plunged into the small sinkhole.

Suarez was trapped up to his hip and experienced severe pain. Firefighters first considered using tools to make the hole bigger but decided to carefully pull Suarez out.

Crews were able to safely rescue the 28-year-old. He was treated at a hospital and released.

City officials repaired the hole later that day. Officials are not sure what caused the street to give way.