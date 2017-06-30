Motorcyclist killed in Turnpike crash; traffic tied up

TEANECK, N.J. (AP) - Authorities say that a motorcycle driver has been killed in a crash that has shutdown lanes of the New Jersey Turnpike and caused major traffic delays.

The state police said that the motorcyclist was killed in the crash around 2 a.m. on the local southbound lanes of the New Jersey Turnpike in Teaneck. All lanes are blocked as of 6:45 a.m.

There is also a 60-minute delay for traffic on the George Washington Bridge headed into New Jersey.

There are also northbound delays on the turnpike because of volume.