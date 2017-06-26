Mountain biker dies in fall from cliff in New Jersey

CEDAR GROVE, N.J. (AP) - Authorities say a man riding a mountain bike in New Jersey fell approximately 20 feet to his death.

Essex County Sheriff Armando Fontoura says the 49-year-old Wayne resident was biking with his brother at the Mills Reservation in Cedar Grove Monday when he lost control around 9 a.m. and fell onto the rocky ledge.

The man's name has not been released.

Rescuers needed ropes to reach the man and to recover his body.

Authorities say the fall appears to have been accidental and foul play is not suspected. But they say the investigation into the death is ongoing.