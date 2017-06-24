Separate deaths of 2 NYC infants under investigation

NEW YORK (AP) - The New York City medical examiner's office is investigating the deaths of two one-month-old baby girls in Queens and the Bronx.

Police responded to a 911 call about an unconscious child on 238th Street in Queens at about 6 a.m. Saturday. Little Anayah-Lynn Howard was taken to Long Island Jewish Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Officers responded to another 911 call on Clay Avenue in the Bronx just before 9 a.m. and found month-old Lexi Ortiz unconscious and unresponsive. She was pronounced dead at Bronx-Lebanon Hospital.

There have been no arrests in either death.

Copyright 2017. The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.