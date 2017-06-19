Body of missing teenage swimmer found in Margate

- Authorities have located the body of one of the swimmers who went missing off Atlantic City.

Around 5:00 a.m. Monday morning, officers located the body of 16-year-old Kaliyah Hand at Jefferson Avenue in Margate.

Hand, an Atlantic City resident, went missing last Thursday along with 15-year-old Ramon Quinn, of Pleasantville.

Hand and Quinn went missing after going into the Atlantic Ocean on Thursday, after lifeguards had left for the day.

Family members and police say Quinn tried to save Hand, but both were pulled under the water by the strong current.