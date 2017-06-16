Police investigate man's death at Times Square hotel

NEW YORK (AP) - Police are investigating the death of a 28-year-old man who was found at the bottom of an elevator shaft at a Times Square hotel.

The man was found unconscious and unresponsive in the basement of the New York Marriott Marquis on Broadway. It happened at about 3:45 p.m. Thursday.

Police say the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities are investigating the possibility that he either fell or jumped from the eighth floor.

The man's identity has not been released.