NYC police say body found floating in Central Park pond

NEW YORK (AP) - Police are investigating the death of a man whose body was found floating in a Central Park pond.

Police say the body was discovered in the Conservatory Pond near 74th Street and East Drive at about 8 a.m. Sunday. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The medical examiner is to determine the cause of death.

Last month, two bodies were found in separate bodies of water in Central Park within a two-day period. Police said neither had obvious signs of trauma.

Copyright 2017. The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.