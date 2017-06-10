Fire spreads smoke in Hudson Valley hospital; no injuries

POUGHKEEPSIE, N.Y. (AP) - Firefighters say smoke spread through part of a hospital in New York's Hudson Valley, but the fire was extinguished without any injuries. No patients were moved.

A fire alarm went off around 12:10 p.m. Saturday at MidHudson Regional Hospital in Poughkeepsie (puh-KIHP'-see). The Fairview Fire District says firefighters arrived to find smoke in a common area of one wing, on multiple floors.

Firefighters traced the source of the smoke to a chase, an area that houses pipes and wiring underneath a floor. The fire district says the fire was extinguished with minimal damage to the hospital, and there was no need to redirect incoming patients or relocate those already there.

A hospital spokesman hasn't immediately responded to an inquiry about the incident.