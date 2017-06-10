NY anti-Islamic law rally, counter-protest face off angrily

NEW YORK (AP) - People protesting Islamic law and counter-demonstrators expressing support for Muslims have clashed verbally in New York City, where police have stepped in between the two groups.

Later, a man collapsed while watching a speech at Saturday's anti-Shariah ACT for America rally. The fire department said he went into cardiac arrest and was taken to a hospital.

The protests unfolded amid similar demonstrations around the country. After some of the New York counter-protesters crossed a street and approached the rally, officers stood between the groups.

The anti-Shariah demonstrators yelled, "Commie scum!" The counter-protesters shouted, "Nazis!"

Participants in the anti-Shariah rally say they're worried that Islamic law could influence U.S. courts and harm women, among other concerns. Counterprotesters say the rally is stoking unfounded fears and stirring racism.

Copyright 2017. The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.