Man set himself on fire in NJ train station

HACKENSACK, N.J. (AP) - A 56-year-old New Jersey man is in the hospital after he set himself on fire at a local train station.

The man was on a Hackensack train platform in the early hours of Wednesday morning when he set himself on fire.

Fire Capt. Justin Derevyanik tells NorthJersey.com the man was physically on fire, but the fire was extinguished by three good Samaritans before firefighters arrived.

An NJ transit spokeswoman says the good Samaritans were medical workers, but couldn't confirm their identities.

Investigators do not know whether the man intended to set the fire. Information on the man's condition is not available.