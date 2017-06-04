NJ man dies in motorcycle crash on Garden State Parkway

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) - State police say a New Jersey man has died after his motorcycle rear-ended a vehicle on the Garden State Parkway.

Sgt. Jeff Flynn said that 23-year-old Naiheem Howell, of Hillside, was driving a 2007 Yamaha motorcycle early Sunday morning when it struck a 1999 Nissan sedan.

Flynn says Howell was thrown from the motorcycle and pronounced dead at the scene on the parkway in Newark.

Flynn says the cause and circumstances of the accident are still under investigation.

The driver of the Nissan was not injured.

