1 hurt when small plane overturns at New York airport

UNION VALE, N.Y. (AP) - Authorities say a passenger suffered minor injuries when a small plane with four people on board flipped over while landing at an airport in New York's Hudson Valley.

State police say the Cessna was attempting to land on Runway 17 at Sky Acres Airport in Union Vale when it ran off the east shoulder and came to a rest overturned in a small pond. It happened just before 1:30 p.m. Sunday.

Police say the aircraft was carrying one pilot and three passengers. A passenger was hospitalized for minor injuries. The others were not hurt.

The Federal Aviation Administration is investigating.