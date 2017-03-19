Authorities: Youth accidentally shot, killed boy in Newark

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) - Authorities say a 10-year-old Pennsylvania boy who was fatally shot during a family party in Newark was accidentally killed by another juvenile.

Essex County prosecutors said Sunday that the shooting "appears to be a tragic accidental discharge." But they declined to release the names of either child or provide further details about the shooting, citing the ongoing investigation.

The shooting occurred around 1:25 a.m. Saturday inside a multifamily home in the 800 block of South 19th Street. The child was found in a third-floor apartment and was taken to a hospital, but died there a short time later.

Authorities did not say where the gun came from or how the juvenile shooter got the weapon.

No arrests have been made. No other injuries were reported.