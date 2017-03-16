Suspect in custody after allegedly shooting deputy, may be linked to other crimes

HESPERIA, Calif. (FOX 11 / AP) - A Redlands man has been arrested for allegedly shooting a San Bernardino County sheriff's deputy, whose body armor saved his life.
The Sheriff's Department says 37-year-old Kenneth Welch was arrested at his home Thursday, and police think he may have been connected to a series of other crimes.
The deputy, 25-year-old Patrick Higgins, was shot around 12:30 a.m. Thursday, an hour after the beating and robbery of a Chevron station clerk in Hesperia.
Authorities say Higgins was investigating near the station when he saw a car matching the description of the robber's getaway car.
Authorities say Higgins repeatedly ordered the driver to show his hands and get out, then pepper-sprayed him when he refused.
The man opened fire, hitting Higgins once in the chest, although a protective vest stopped the bullet. A shootout followed and Higgins followed the fleeing car several miles before pain made him stop.
He was treated for chest trauma at a hospital and released.
Law enforcement sources confirmed to FOX 11 that authorities were looking at Welsh in connection to a shooting on the 210 Freeway as well as other crimes.
Copyright 2017 FOX 11 Los Angeles: Download our mobile app for breaking news alerts or to watch FOX 11 News | Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube. Be a citizen journalist for FOX 11 and get paid – download the Fresco News App today.